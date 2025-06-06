Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $410.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of TSLA opened at $284.68 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

