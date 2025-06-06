Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,034 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

