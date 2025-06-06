E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.3% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,250.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,081.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

