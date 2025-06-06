Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $568,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWM opened at $208.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.