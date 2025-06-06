Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $423.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.10 and its 200 day moving average is $425.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

