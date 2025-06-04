Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $7.79 Million in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 392,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,024,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after buying an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $41,595,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

SOUN opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 44,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $529,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 723,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,108. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

