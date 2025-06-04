Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $48,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,823,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $789,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,890. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

