Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $44,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

