Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 31.0%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,007,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 3,821,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.4 days.
Quebecor Stock Performance
QBCRF opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $28.96.
Quebecor Company Profile
