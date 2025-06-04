Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 31.0%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,007,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 3,821,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.4 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

