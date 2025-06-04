Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Institutional Trading of Matson

In other Matson news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $914,196.80. The trade was a 50.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

