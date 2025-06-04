Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.