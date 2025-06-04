Gradient Investments LLC Has $322,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $37.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

