1,605 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13,619.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 147,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,761,000 after purchasing an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

