Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

