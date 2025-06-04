Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 928 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MMC opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.54 and a 200-day moving average of $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

