Rhumbline Advisers Has $47.04 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Edison International worth $47,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 154.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Edison International by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 4,157.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

EIX opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

