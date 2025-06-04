NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 52,132 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 121,237.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

