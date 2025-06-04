Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 165866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 207,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

