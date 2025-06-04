Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after buying an additional 2,685,634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after buying an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

