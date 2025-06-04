Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.53 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of NVR worth $46,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,076.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,135.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,707.78. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

