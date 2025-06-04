Short Interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Expands By 26.0%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

