Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 43,490 Shares

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2025

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total transaction of C$4,047,614.30.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$64.63 and a 1-year high of C$96.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

