Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 43,490 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total transaction of C$4,047,614.30.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance
Shares of CM stock opened at C$92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$64.63 and a 1-year high of C$96.45.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
