Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $3,252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,000 shares in the company, valued at $256,971,200. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $339.97 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.92 and a 12-month high of $341.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
