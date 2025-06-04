Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $3,252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,000 shares in the company, valued at $256,971,200. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $339.97 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.92 and a 12-month high of $341.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

