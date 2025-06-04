137,746 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 137,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Constellation Energy and Meta Strike Nuclear Deal, Shares Whipsaw
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla’s Lofty 200 P/E Could Mean More Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.