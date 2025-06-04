Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

