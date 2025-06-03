Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 412 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DVA opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

