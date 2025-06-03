Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NRIM opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth $413,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrim BanCorp

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.