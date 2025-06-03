Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 11.3%

CVR opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

