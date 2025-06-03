GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18,141.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $59,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3%

EXPE opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.