American National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 275 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 275 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,698,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.5%

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.