U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of UHAL stock opened at $64.00 on Monday.
U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U-Haul Holding Co /NV/
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Dollar General May Be Retail’s Most Undervalued Rebound
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Top-Rated Energy Companies Staging Strong Recoveries
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.