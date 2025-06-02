U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $64.00 on Monday.

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

