LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,489 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,461,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.39 and a 200-day moving average of $399.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.