Casper Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Casper has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $163.87 million and $5.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,331.44 or 1.00124261 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,587,451,668 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,586,258,023 with 13,122,674,908 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01246941 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,094,628.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

