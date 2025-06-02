Ankr (ANKR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.05 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $162.05 million and $10.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01605948 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $10,206,430.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.