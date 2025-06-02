Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Drops By 38.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 662,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.1 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Brambles stock remained flat at $14.57 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Brambles has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $14.57.
About Brambles
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Buy The Dip in Okta, There’s Nothing Wrong With the Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.