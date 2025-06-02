Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Drops By 38.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 662,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.1 days.

Brambles stock remained flat at $14.57 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Brambles has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

