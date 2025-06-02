MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) CEO Sells $14,400,000.00 in Stock

MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MNTN Stock Down 1.0%

MNTN traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $24.98. 162,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,110. MNTN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Get MNTN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MNTN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.