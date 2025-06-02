LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

