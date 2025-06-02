Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.4 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

BITGF stock remained flat at $14.87 during midday trading on Monday. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

