Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.4 days.
BITGF stock remained flat at $14.87 during midday trading on Monday. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.
