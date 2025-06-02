Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

