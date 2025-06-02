Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Update

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 1,223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Breville Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVILF remained flat at C$20.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.52. Breville Group has a one year low of C$16.50 and a one year high of C$23.00.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

