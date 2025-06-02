Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Update

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 1,223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Breville Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BVILF remained flat at C$20.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.52. Breville Group has a one year low of C$16.50 and a one year high of C$23.00.
Breville Group Company Profile
