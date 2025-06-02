Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,251,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 1,737,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.
Bolloré Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of BOIVF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.
