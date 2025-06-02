Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,251,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 1,737,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.

Bolloré Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BOIVF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

