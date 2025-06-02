iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

