Best Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – June 1st

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, using or supporting blockchain technology. By investing in these companies—ranging from digital‐ledger platforms and smart‐contract providers to blockchain‐based service firms—investors gain equity exposure to the potential growth of distributed‐ledger systems without directly owning cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,537,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,386. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,947,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,714,895. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 4.74.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 19,587,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,414,476. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66.

