JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $52.03. Approximately 2,650,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,588,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
