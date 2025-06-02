JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $52.03. Approximately 2,650,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,588,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after buying an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after buying an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720,369 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

