Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.