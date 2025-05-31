RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

