Rothschild Investment LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,695,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $97.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

