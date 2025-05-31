111 Capital Buys Shares of 1,648 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,592,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,777,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,590,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,383,000 after purchasing an additional 624,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

