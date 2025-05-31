Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KKR opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.