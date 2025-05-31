Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $416.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.25. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $333.10 and a 52 week high of $522.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

